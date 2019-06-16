BJP's journey from 2014 to 2019 was from hope to trust: Jitendra

Singh Sunday said the BJP's journey from 2014 to 2019 was the "journey from hope to trust".

Addressing a meeting of the working committee, Singh said these elections were contested by the masses who had reposed their trust in Narendra Modi's works.

He said the BJP's journey from 2014 to 2019 was the "journey from hope to trust" and it formed the crux of BJP's political resolution which was adopted on Sunday.

Singh said the government's second term reflects the success and popularity of BJP's welfare schemes and policies among the masses.

He attacked the opposition over its negative campaigns and praised the youth for successfully highlighting the party's policies and schemes on without any self-interest.

He claimed that there had been more development in the last few years than had been in 70 years and cited a number of examples.

The BJP Sunday held detailed deliberations on organisational and policy matters on the second and concluding day of the meeting chaired by state

Assembly Nirmal Singh, former were among the other leaders present on the occasion.

In his presidential address, Raina hailed the successful conduct of local body and in state.

He said that the Lok Sabha elections showed the party would win over 35 assembly seats in the state and stressed that should aim to garner 20 lakh memberships.

