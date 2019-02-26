Cops foil suicide bid by man at Ahmednagar SP office

A 43-year-old man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at the office of the superintendent of police, an said Tuesday.

set himself ablaze near the gate of the office of the SP using some inflammable substance and ran inside Monday evening, the said.

The SP's office is located in Camp area of Ahmednagar, around 245 kms from here.

Police personnel at the gate rushed after Bagwan and doused fire, a said, adding that the SP was not present at the office at the time of the incident.

Bagwan was rushed to hospital with burn injuries. He is out of danger now, the official added.

Prima facie, Bagwan was upset with progress of investigation by police into a family dispute case, and demanding arrest of a person, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)