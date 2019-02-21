Cops killed as car overturns in Rajasthan's Jalore

Three persons, including a police and a constable, were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in district of Rajasthan, officials said Thursday.

The accident happened on Wednesday night when the car was on its way to city from Bhinmal town.

The deceased were identified as (58), (25) and Chimma Ram (60).

Two injured are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

