Business Standard

Cops killed as car overturns in Rajasthan's Jalore

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Three persons, including a police sub inspector and a constable, were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Jalore district of Rajasthan, officials said Thursday.

The accident happened on Wednesday night when the car was on its way to Jalore city from Bhinmal town.

The deceased were identified as sub inspector Prem Singh (58), constable Jitendra (25) and Chimma Ram (60).

Two injured are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 15:20 IST

