Furniture worth lakhs of rupees gutted in a fire in west Delhi

Furniture worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in a fire that broke out in a showroom on in west Delhi's in the early hours on Thursday, an of the Fire Services said.

A call was received about the blaze at 1.27 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The fire was brought under control by 2.50 am. No injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)