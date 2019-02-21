Furniture worth lakhs of rupees gutted in a fire in west Delhi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Furniture worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in a fire that broke out in a showroom on Jail Road in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar in the early hours on Thursday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call was received about the blaze at 1.27 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The fire was brought under control by 2.50 am. No injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

