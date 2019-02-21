SC displeased over "public sparring" between BCCI's CoA chief Rai, member Edulji

The Thursday expressed displeasure over "pubic sparring" between Committee of (CoA) chief and its member over certain issues concerning BCCI and told them not to go public over their differences.

A bench comprising Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

Earlier CoA had four members and after the resignation of and only two members are now left in CoA.

"We have heard in newspaper reports that some is going on between CoA members...tell them not to go public with their differences," the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)