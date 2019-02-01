Budget allocates enough funds for MUTP: railway officials

Several key railway projects in the region will be expedited with the Union Budget making sufficient provisions for the megapolis, railway officials said Friday.

The budget has made a provision of Rs 584 crore for various phases of the Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

The interim budget presented by minister has allotted Rs 7,672 crore for the Central Railway in total, of which Rs 744 crore are for various transport projects.

It will cover the Belapur-Seawood-Uran railway line project in the region.

For the Western Railway, the budget has proposed allocation of Rs 6,128 crore to execute various existing projects.

For Mumbai, these projects include construction of a second terminal at suburban Jogeshwari, bringing in 15-car local rakes and improvement in passenger amenities.

A provision of Rs 584 crore has ben made for works planned under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.

Mumbai is the and Western Railway. Railway projects in the city are executed by (MRVC), a joint venture of the Railway ministry and the government.

"We have got Rs 584 crore to execute projects under the MUTP phase 2, phase 3 and phase 3A. The same amount will be contributed by the state government, which means we will be getting Rs 1,168 crore. This much funds are quite adequate for us," said the MRVC, R S

Major projects under the MUTP-3A include fast elevated corridor between CSMT Mumbai-Panvel, a new suburban corridor between Panvel-Virar, extension of the from Goregaon to Borivali, construction of 5th and 6th line between Borivali and Virar, 4th line between Kalyan-Asangaon and 3rd and 4th line between Kalyan and Badlapur.

said Rs 50 crore have been allocated for MUTP 3A, which means the will also provide Rs 50 crore, and a total of Rs 100 crore will be available.

"All these projects of MUTP-3A are under final consideration for sanction. As soon we get sanction, the work will start," told

CR officials also expressed hope that they will not face a fund crunch. Chief PRO of Central Railway said, "Like the past few years, we have got sufficient allocations. We will continue executing various projects as per target."



said, "With the funds earmarked, we will be able to carry out different works such those related to track renewal, bridge safety, Integrated Security System, signalling and telecommunication.

