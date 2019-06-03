Coriander futures dip on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 0.4 per cent to Rs 7,425 per in futures trade Monday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July delivery declined by Rs 30, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 7,425 per with an open interest of 21,520 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for August also traded down by Rs 73, or 0.96 per cent, at Rs 7,500. The open interest of the contract stood at 330 lots.

