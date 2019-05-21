Coriander futures rise 1.13 pc on spot demand

prices rose by 1.13 per cent to Rs 7,614 per in futures market Tuesday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand.

Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from growing regions aided prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, contracts for June edged higher by Rs 85, or 1.13 per cent, at Rs 7,614 per with an open interest of 27,120 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for July were trading higher by Rs 65, or 0.85 per cent, at Rs 7,709 per with an open interest of 9,950 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.

