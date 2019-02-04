Coriander futures shed 0.58 pc on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 0.58 per cent to Rs 6,551 a quintal in futures market Monday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stocks position.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing belts and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April declined by Rs 38, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 6,551 per quintal with an open interest of 28,460 lots.

Similarly, the contract for May delivery was trading down by Rs 30, or 0.45 per cent, at Rs 6,630. The open interest of the contract stood at 3,260 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)