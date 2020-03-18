JUST IN
Railways cancels over 100 trains as coronavirus precaution, poor occupancy
Coronavirus: ICSE has not postponed class 10, 12 board exams, says official

The clarification came following postponing of exams by the CBSE, HRD ministry's National Testing Agency and all universities till March 31

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Students wearing masks in view of coronavirus pandemic attend a class, in Navi Mumbai | PTI photo

The ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

"The exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI.

The clarification came following postponing of exams by the CBSE, HRD ministry's National Testing Agency and all universities till March 31.
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 23:16 IST

