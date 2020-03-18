PM Modi to address nation today on measures to combat coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the situation arising out of outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the tweeted.

In another tweet, the said Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)