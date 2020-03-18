PM Modi to address nation today on measures to combat coronavirus

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.
"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted.
In another tweet, the PMO said Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.
"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed," it said.
