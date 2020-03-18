JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

There will be a coronavirus vaccine, likely by 2020-end: Zavaray Poonawalla
Business Standard

PM Modi to address nation today on measures to combat coronavirus

n another tweet, the PMO said Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

modi
PM Modi to address nation on coronavirus | File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted.

In another tweet, the PMO said Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU