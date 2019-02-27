Five airports closed for civilian flights: officials

Srinagar, and airports were among five airports closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's district, officials said.

The move to close the five airports comes amid escalation of tension between and after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in

Airports at and were among those closed, according to airline officials.

In Srinagar, an of the told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency".

While the did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in district this morning.

Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.

Some of the flights en route to Jammu, and airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)