Cost of producing vistadome coaches is Rs 4 crore: Rly Min Piyush Goyal

The cost of making a luxurious vistadome coach, which has a glass ceiling, is around Rs 4 crore, Goyal informed Parliament Wednesday.

The railways has 13 such coaches and some of them have infotainment systems, he said in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

"These coaches have larger glass windows and good quality interiors. Cost of manufacturing a new Broad Gauge (BG) is approximately Rs 4 crores.

"The glass windows of the BG vistadome coaches manufactured at the Integral Factory, Chennai, have laminated glass sheets that do not shatter and zonal railways take necessary precautions during the operation of trains/coaches," Goyal said.

Of the 13 coaches one each is operational in the Dadar-Madgaon section, Araku valley, valley, Kangra Valley Railway and Matheran Hill Railway,.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has four coaches and two each are with the Kalka Shimla Railway and Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

