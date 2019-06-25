Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on weak demand

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cottonseed oil cake prices dipped by Rs 43 to Rs 2,688 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday, tracking a muted trend at physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 43, or 1.57 per cent, to Rs 2,688 per quintal with an open interest of 51,760 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for August delivery also traded down by Rs 49, or 1.77 per cent, at Rs 2,717 per quintal.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 15:00 IST

