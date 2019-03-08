International Women's Day: Strikes, protests and holidays

Marches and are held Friday across the globe to mark under the slogan #BalanceforBetter, with calls for a more gender-balanced world.

The day, sponsored by the since 1975, celebrates women's achievements and aims to further their rights.

Thousands of women walked off the job in Spain, joining millions more around the world demanding equality amid a persistent salary gap, violence and widespread inequality.

In Spain, where women's rights have become one of the hot topics in the run-up to a next month, many female employees didn't show up to work Friday. Others also halted domestic work or left to the care of children and ill or elderly people.

In neighboring Portugal, the Cabinet observed a minute of silence Thursday as part of a day of national mourning it decreed for victims of domestic violence. say 12 women have died this year in domestic violence incidents the highest number over the same period in 10 years.

In France, the first prize went Friday to a Cameroonian activist who has worked against forced marriages and other violence against girls and women. Aissa Doumara Ngatansou was married against her will at age 15 but insisted upon continuing her studies as a young wife. She has since turned her attention to victims of Boko Haram extremists.

The French award is named for the trailblazing French and Holocaust survivor Veil, who spearheaded the fight to legalize abortion.

Meanwhile in Russia, is a public holiday but it mostly lauds gender roles that are now outdated. As is his custom every year, gave a speech thanking women for their patience, good grace and support.

"You manage to do everything: both at work and at home and at the same time you remain beautiful, charismatic, charming, the center of gravity for the whole family, uniting it with your love," Putin said.

In Turkey, four female members of Turkey's gendarmerie units found an unusual way of marking the day: rappelling down from Istanbul's 15 connecting the city's European and Asian sides and into the waters of the iconic Bosporus.

In India, hundreds of women marched on the streets of demanding an end to domestic violence, sexual attacks and discrimination in jobs.

In Indonesia's capital Jakarta, several hundred and women carried colorful placards calling for an end to discriminative practices such as the termination of employment for pregnancy and exploitative work contracts.

"Our action today is to urge (the government) for our right to a society that's democratic, prosperous, equal and free from violence," said Dian Trisnanti, a labor activist. Girls and women in Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, have equal access to education but face higher unemployment, lower wages and poorer working conditions than

Both Koreas marked the day. In the South, women wearing black cloaks and pointed hats marched against what they describe as a "witch hunt" of feminists in a deeply conservative society.

College student Noh Seo-young said that struggles to accept that women are "also humans" and that women have to fight until they can "walk around safely."



In the North, where is one of the few national holidays that is not explicitly political in nature, people dressed up for family photo shoots or bought roses for their mothers or wives at the many small, bright orange street stalls in central that sell flowers. The stalls normally do most of their business selling flowers to be placed at the feet of statues to the country's leaders.

In the Philippines, hundreds of women in purple shirts used a noisy march and protest in to call for the ouster of Rodrigo Duterte, whom they rebuked for the often sexist jokes he cracks and authoritarian moves they say are threatening one of Asia's liveliest democracies.

They toppled an ugly head effigy of Duterte from atop paper blocks with slogans depicting him as an American lapdog.

On the eve of International Women's Day, U.S. saluted women from 10 countries for their courage.

The recipients of the International Women of Courage Award included human rights activists, police officers and an They came from Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Ireland, Jordan, Montenegro, Myanmar, Peru, and "Courage is what divides those who only talk about change from those who actually act to change," Mrs. Trump said at a ceremony Thursday that was also attended by

Pompeo separately recognized women in for protesting the requirement that they wear a head covering known as a hijab in public and a Ukrainian activist who died in 2018 after she was attacked with sulfuric acid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)