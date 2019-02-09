Country's first Institute of Advanced Virology inaugurated

: The country's first Institute of Advanced Virology, affiliated to the Global Virus Network, which has 45 centres of excellence in over 29 countries, was inaugurated by Vijayan here Saturday.

The institute, which was announced after the outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state in May last year, is located at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at nearby Thonnackal.

The Nipah outbreak claimed the lives of 17 people-- 14 in district and three in neighbouring Malappuram since its outbreak.

The foundation stone for the institute was laid on May 30, 2018 and the 25,000 square feet building was completed within a period of eight months, the said in his post.

"The institute can confirm the viruses causing infectious diseases and detect new ones without delay in order to plan preventive measures.

A Center of Global Virus Network will operate in the institute, a first in India," Vijayan said.

has been so far dependent on other states for the detection of various viruses.

During the deadly Nipah outbreak, the state had to seek the help of the Manipal Institute to identify and detect the nature of the virus.

