Woman declared foreigner, sent to detention centre

A woman, identified as Somiran Bibi, has been declared a foreigner by the Jorhat Foreigner Tribunal in Assam and sent to the detention centre here, official sources said on Friday.

The border police of Jorhat had registered a case against the 40-year-old woman in 2006 suspecting her to be an illegal migrant, but she remained untraced all these years.

The police finally traced her to Faisali area under Jorhat police station where she was living with her husband Israel Khan, originally hailing from Bihar.

Bibi was produced before the Tribunal on Wednesday and sent to detention centre Thursday, officials said.

Bibi claimed thayt she is daughter of Lokman Ali of Kortimari village under Gossaigaon Police station in Kokrajhar district.

Assam has about 100 Foreigners Tribunals which are quasi-judicial body to determines citizenship and declare people as foreigners to be sent to the six detention camps across the state before they are deported.

In Assam, the National Register of Citizens is being currently updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31 next.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)