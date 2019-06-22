Couple's body found with multiple stab injuries in Delhi's Mohan Garden area

-
A 51-year-old man and his wife were stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified persons in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area on Saturday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Hari Ballabh and Shanti Singh (47), both native of Bihar, and they are survived by their 22-year-old son and a 27-year-old daughter they said.
According to police, the bodies bearing multiple stab injuries were found in their house Saturday evening, police said.
The couple's daughter returned home in the evening to find the main door of the house was open. Upon entering, she saw her parents were lying in a pool of blood, following which she called police, an official said.
Police said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house has not been ransacked.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and CCTV footage are being checked, they said.
