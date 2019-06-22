Ensure tough punishment in rape, killing of 9-month-old girl: T'gana Home Min to police

Home Minister Mohammed Saturday directed police to take all steps according to law to ensure tough punishment to the guilty in the and murder of a nine-month-old girl in the town.

He also told the Police to make a proposal for conducting trial in the case by a fast-track court, an official release said.

The nine-month-old girl died after a man apparently gagged her after allegedly raping her Wednesday, triggering protests by locals who demanded stern punishment to the accused.

The 28-year old accused, identified as Praveen of the same locality and working in a hotel, was arrested after interrogation, police said.

Preliminary investigation by police showed that the accused allegedly committed and murder of the baby after taking her (who was in sleep) away from her mother on the night of June 18, the release said.

has witnessed protests since the incident came to light on June 19.

