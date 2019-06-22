Former Thane corporator held for firing at man

A former corporator, Mangesh Wagh, was Saturday arrested in Maharashtra's district for allegedly firing at a man who had given him money for some work, police said.

Wagh had taken Rs 10.50 lakh from to facilitate some work and was not returning the amount after he failed to get it done, a Anti-Extortion Cell official said.

"After Gulve asked for his money, Wagh demanded another Rs 4 lakh. They had several altercations on this. On June 20, Wagh fired at Gulve who managed to duck and get saved," said.

He said a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the 384 (extortion) under IPC, as well as provisions of the Arms Act, has been registered against Wagh at station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)