Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Upendra Rai in money laundering case

A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail application of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.
Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the bail pea of the Delhi-based scribe in a case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.
The journalist was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), at the Tihar jail here, moments after he secured bail in a CBI case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.
