Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Upendra Rai in money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail application of journalist Upendra Rai, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the bail pea of the Delhi-based scribe in a case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

The journalist was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), at the Tihar jail here, moments after he secured bail in a CBI case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

