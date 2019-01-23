Johnny Depp presents new documents claiming he never assaulted Amber Heard

has filed new legal documents apparently supporting his claims he never laid a hand on ex-wife Heard.

The 55-year-old is also suing The Sun for defamation after an article in the UK-based newspaper referred to him as "wife-beater".

Through the lawsuit, Depp is also contesting Heard's accusations that he threw a phone at her face before repeatedly hitting her in an alleged May 21, 2016 incident.

In a statement to E! News, Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, said, "Today we filed a partial list of evidence that we will use to disprove the fraudulent underlying allegations against Mr Depp."



The evidence includes new witness statements that say numerous unnamed parties saw Heard in their apartment building on May 21 with no marks.

The papers also include previous depositions from the responding officers, who said they did not see any injuries on Heard.

Depp reportedly said of The Sun in the lawsuit, "They must have made a positive decision to present a totally one-sided picture, leaving out my side of the story and pretending it either did not exist or was not worth considering."



A hearing for Depp's lawsuit against The Sun is scheduled for February.

