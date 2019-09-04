JUST IN
Court remands Congress leader DK Shivakumar to ED custody till September 13

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru: Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives to attend a breakfast meeting of Congress party ministers and MLA's at the deputy CM Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru, Monday, July 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
Congress leader D K Shivakumar. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

A Delhi court Wednesday remanded Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is arrested in a money laundering case, to ED's custody till September 13.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.

Opposing ED's contentions, Shivakumar's counsel said that the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 19:21 IST

