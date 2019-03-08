Cover of book on 1st transgender mother unveiled on Women's

The cover of a book, which chronicles the life and struggles of Sawant, the first mother of the country, was unveiled here Friday on the occasion of the

The book, "Gauri- The Urge to Fly", will be launched on May 12 on the occasion of the Mother's Day, said its

He said the book chronicles the varied aspects of Sawant's life, her struggle and motherly love for the sex workers' children who are abandoned after birth.

The 38-year-old activist, born in Pune, was discarded by her father in childhood. She runs an NGO, Sakhi Char Chowghi, that promotes safe sex and counsels transgenders.

The revenue earned from the book will go to fund Sawant's project "Nani Ka Ghar" under which homes will be provided to transgenders," the 25-year-old said.

Born as Ganesh Sawant, she realised that she was different from other boys. As a child, she has always felt more inclined to female gender, prompting her father to discard her.

Sawant, who successfully adopted a sex worker's daughter after overcoming many hurdles, wants her to join the police force.

"Today I am overwhelmed. I never expected or thought of it (a book being written on her). This is going to add to my responsibilities," an emotional Sawant told mediapersons at an event held the here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)