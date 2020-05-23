COVID-19: Maha CM, NCP chief meet to discuss situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav



Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

This was the third meeting on the issue between the two leaders in the last eight days.

The NCP tweeted that its Maharashtra unit chief and the state water resources minister Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta too were present.

The meeting took place after Raut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in the day, which a Raj Bhavan statement described as a "courtesy call".

The NCP chief has been insisting on resumption of economic activities in a phased manner and also restarting road transport within the state.

Pawar has also been insisting on holding dialogue with industrialists and experts to increase imports, exports and inland shipping.

As on Friday, Maharashtra has 44,582 COVID-19 cases, and 1,517 deaths from the infection, both figures the highest in the country.

