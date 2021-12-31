Covid: 63 children among 243 new cases in Mizoram, tally rises to 141,400

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram reports 572 new Covid cases, 9.47% positivity rate
Mizoram logs 72 new Covid-19 cases, single-day positivity rate 10.45%
Mizoram registers 1,088 new coronavirus cases, 1 fresh fatality
Mizoram reports 243 new coronavirus cases, one fatality in the last 24 hrs
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
-
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,41,400 on Friday as 243 more people, including 63 children, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 542 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.
Mizoram had registered 41 fewer cases on the previous day.
Aizawl district recorded the highest number of 88 fresh cases, followed by Serchhip (73) and Mamit (34). Sixty-three children are among the new patients, the official said.
The single-day positivity rate dipped to 9.69 per cent from 9.80 per cent on the previous day, he said.
The state now has 1,658 active cases, while 1,39,200 people have been cured of the disease so far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stood at 98.44 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.38 per cent.
Mizoram has thus far tested over 15.2 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,517 on Thursday.
The administration has inoculated more than 7.30 lakh people to date, of whom 5.89 lakh have been fully vaccinated, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU