JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

NEET-PG counselling 2021: Resident doctors' strike called off, says FORDA
Business Standard

Covid: 63 children among 243 new cases in Mizoram, tally rises to 141,400

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,41,400 on Friday as 243 more people, including 63 children, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Topics
Mizoram | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Kerala, Covid-19, Coronavirus
Photo: PTI

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,41,400 on Friday as 243 more people, including 63 children, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 542 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Mizoram had registered 41 fewer cases on the previous day.

Aizawl district recorded the highest number of 88 fresh cases, followed by Serchhip (73) and Mamit (34). Sixty-three children are among the new patients, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 9.69 per cent from 9.80 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 1,658 active cases, while 1,39,200 people have been cured of the disease so far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stood at 98.44 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.38 per cent.

Mizoram has thus far tested over 15.2 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,517 on Thursday.

The administration has inoculated more than 7.30 lakh people to date, of whom 5.89 lakh have been fully vaccinated, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 31 2021. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU