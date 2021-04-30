PM Modi meets his council of ministers as Covid-19 ravages country

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.
The meeting of the council of ministers is the first in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
Sources said the pandemic and the response of the government is likely to be discussed in the virtual meet.
The ongoing vaccination drive, which will now open for those in the 18-45 age group from May 1, could also be discussed.
Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.
He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the pandemic.
