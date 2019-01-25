CPI(M) warns of protest on Feb 4 against Citizenship Bill

The CPI(M) on Friday announced it will hold a nationwide protest on February 4 against the controversial Citizenship Bill, alleging that the legislation "infringes" the basic premise of the Constitution and "threatens" the idea of unity in diversity.

It also said the 10-per cent quota announced recently for the poor from the general category in education and government jobs is a "mockery" of the very concept of economically weaker sections. The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs eight lakh and who possess less than five acres of agriculture land.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed in Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and A large section of people in the northeast has opposed the Bill, saying it would nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985.

The CPI(M) said the bill will "destabilise" the northeast region of the country.

"The politburo of the CPI(M) urges the government not to proceed further with the legislative proposal and withdraw it altogether," it said adding the party will hold countrywide protests against the bill.

In a statement, CPI(M) alleged the bill "infringes on the basic premise" of the Constitution, "threatens the idea of unity in diversity" and recognises "religious identity as the basis for citizenship".

On providing quota for the poor from general category, the party said it was wrong of the government to use the same criteria it has used for OBC creamy layer.

"The CPI(M) opposes this criteria. It makes a mockery of the very concept of economically weaker sections. The government is not accepting even a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 and here it is including an income of almost Rs 70,000 a month for the benefit of reservations.

"This criteria will deprive weaker sections of any benefits which will be cornered by the better-off," it said in the statement.

