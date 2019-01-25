Man held from Karnataka for killing woman in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man was Friday arrested from Karnataka for allegedly killing a woman in suburban Andheri last week, police said.
The 25-year-old woman was crushed to death with a stone and her semi-naked body was found near Gilbert Hill in Andheri on January 19, police said.
After the crime, the accused, Zameer Khan, had fled from the city. Police teams had been dispatched to Gujarat and Karnataka to trace the accused.
A police team nabbed Khan from Karnataka on Friday morning and he was brought back to Mumbai. He was produced before a court, which remanded him police custody till February 11.
