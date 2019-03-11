CREDAI identifies 30 flats for families of CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama terror attack

Realtors' apex body Monday said it has so far identified 30 flats to be offered to families of CRPF personnel martyred in a terror attack at in

The association will soon identify homes for the remaining martyrs.

member ATS group has offered 10 flats, while realty firm Gaur group, and Belani group would give 2 flats each. As many as 14 developers, including Prestige group, have offered one flat each.

"We are in complete solidarity with the CRPF soldiers and their families. had previously pledged to offer homes to the families of the deceased as a humble gesture. Currently, we have identified 30 homes while we shall share the comprehensive list of the remaining houses at the earliest," CREDAI said in a statement.

These houses are situated in the respective home cities or states of the soldiers including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, and

