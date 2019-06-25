Number of foreigners coming to India for medical purposes doubled from 2015 to 2017: Govt

The number of foreigners arriving in for medical purposes doubled from 2015 to 2017, told Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Patel said the number of such tourists was 2,33,918 in 2015 and 4,27,014 in 2016.

In 2017, the said, the number was 4,95,056.

"Realizing the potential to develop and promote Wellness and Medical Tourism as a in the country, the has formulated guidelines for the promotion of Medical Tourism," the quoted Patel as saying.

In order to provide a dedicated institutional framework to take forward medical tourism, a and Wellness Tourism Board has been constituted, which works as an umbrella organisation that promotes this segment of tourism in an organised manner, the PIB said.

