Pak civil, military leadership to meet to discuss tensions with India after Pulwama attack: Report

Criminal injured in encounter with police in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Kendrapara (Odisha) 

A history-sheeter, wanted in more than 30 cases including rape and murder, was injured in an encounter with the police in Odisha's Kendrapara district early Tuesday, a police officer said.

The accused, Ganesh Mallick (36), opened fired when he came face to face with a special squad of police near Kajala- Duhuria road in the district and the officers retaliated in self-defence, he said.

"In the encounter that ensued, Mallick sustained bullet wounds on his right leg and was immediately hospitalized. The doctors have said he is out of danger," the officer said.

No police officer sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, he stated.

Mallick, who operated from Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack among other areas in Odisha, was on the run for the past five years, he added.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 13:00 IST

