SC to hear Hapur lynching matter on May 28

The Supreme Court will take up the matter of Hapur lynching on May 28.

A petition in this regard was filed by senior lawyer Vrinda Grover, submitting that "the investigation in the lynching case is not going in a proper manner."

In June last year, 38-year-old Qasim, a cattle trader, was lynched to death and 65-year-old Shamsuddin was severely injured in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after a group of people attacked them on suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter.

In September last year, the top court had said that the investigation in the matter would be conducted under the supervision of Meerut's Inspector General of Police (IG).

On May 2, Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a status report on the investigation carried out in the matter on a petition filed by Samiuddin, a survivor. The petitioner had demanded the constitution of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) for an "impartial" investigation into the matter.

