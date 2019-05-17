SC to hear Hapur lynching matter on May 28

-
ALSO READ
Muslim women come out with manifesto for political parties, demand law against mob lynching
Muslim women demand law against mob lynching
Mayor to apologise for 1861 lynching of 11 Italian Americans
Cong promises law to prevent, punish mob-engineered hate crimes like lynching
Hapur lynching: SC asks UP govt to file fresh status report in the case
-
The Supreme Court will take up the matter of Hapur lynching on May 28.
A petition in this regard was filed by senior lawyer Vrinda Grover, submitting that "the investigation in the lynching case is not going in a proper manner."
In June last year, 38-year-old Qasim, a cattle trader, was lynched to death and 65-year-old Shamsuddin was severely injured in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after a group of people attacked them on suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter.
In September last year, the top court had said that the investigation in the matter would be conducted under the supervision of Meerut's Inspector General of Police (IG).
On May 2, Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a status report on the investigation carried out in the matter on a petition filed by Samiuddin, a survivor. The petitioner had demanded the constitution of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) for an "impartial" investigation into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU