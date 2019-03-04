CropIn finishes 1st phase of pilot test to assess crop damage in Ktaka

Agri-tech firm Monday said it has completed the first phase of pilot study in that tested effectiveness of modern technologies in assessing crop yield loss, for payment of claims under the Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

is one amongst the nine private agencies and research institutions which have been roped in by the central government to conduct the pilot studies in 11 states.

Currently, the crop cutting experiment (CCE) the traditional random survey method is used to estimate crop yields of a location.

"The pilot study was initiated in September 2018, and concluded with the CCE of rabi (winter) crops in February 2019," said in a statement.

The findings have been submitted to the union agriculture ministry.

CropIn conducted the CCE using scalable through in Koppal and Bellary districts of

The company used its ' and SmartRisk applications' that collectively enables accurate and efficient execution of CCE, resulting in timely clearance of claims.

The SmartFarm, a digital farm management solution, captures the precise location and size of the farm and the details of the at the time of conducting the CCE. This ensures the field data is accurate, enabling complete visibility and transparency in the CCE process.

Whereas the SmartRisk, an (AI) and (ML) powered digital platform, makes use of ground level data and to identify the plots that are apt for CCE experiments.

"With the help of this data, government officials can easily identify the right plots that should be included in the study, removing all ambiguity from the process of selection," the company said.

Apart from offering a more optimised method of plot selection, this platform also helps in providing the government and companies with scientific, scalable, and accurate reports for processing of claims and crop yield assessments, it added.

Under the PMFBY, states are required to carry out at least four CCEs in every village panchayat for each crop and submit the yield data to companies within one month of harvest.

It has become a challenge to conduct CCEs in a short span considering 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in In this backdrop, the agriculture ministry wants to use modern technologies to get the crop yield figures faster and accurately for payment of crop

