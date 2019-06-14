CRPF commando injured in Naxal blast dies at AIIMS

A CRPF commando, who was wounded in an IED blast by the Naxals in last month, succumbed to his at the AIIMS here, an said on Friday.

Sunil Kalita, 32, was injured on May 28 in the jungles of district when his party encountered a number of improvised explosive device blasts during patrolling.

Kalita was first admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, but he was airlifted to and brought to the AIIMS on June 4 as he required enhanced medical care. He succumbed to his on Thursday evening, the said.

The jawan was posted with the 209th battalion of the (CoBRA), the elite jungle-warfare battalion of the CRPF. Fourteen other CoBRA and police personnel were injured in the incident that day.

According to the official, the commando displayed bravery as he saved his colleagues during the blast despite being grievously injured.

Kalita hailed from Assam's district and had joined the (CRPF) in 2011. He was selected to join the CoBRA unit in 2016 and deployed for anti-Naxal operations in

