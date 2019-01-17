Crude oil futures gain 0.48 pc on firm domestic cues

gained 0.48 per cent to Rs 3,742 per barrel in futures trade Thursday even as speculators remained cautious amid weak global cues.

In domestic market, widening of bets at current levels helped prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in February gained Rs 18, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 3,742 per barrel with a business turnover of 3,078 lots.

On similar lines, crude for delivery in March firmed up by Rs 20, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 3,785 per barrel in 68 lots.

Analysts said trading sentiments remained muted as participants booked profits when fell in overseas market.

Globally, the US benchmark Intermediate was down by USD 1.24, or 0.75 per cent, to USD 51.92 and Brent crude fell USD 1.48, or 0.60 per cent, to USD 60.95 a barrel.

