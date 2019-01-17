Chris Evans, Tom Holland to reunite on Netflix's 'The Devil All the Time'

Marvel stars and are among the A-listers who are set to star in Netflix's mid-western gothic "The Devil All the Time".

The two actors previously starred together in " America: Civil War", as America and They most recently appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers: Infinity War".

The new film, to be directed by Antonio Campos, is an official adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel by the same name. Campos has also co-wrote the script with

The story, set in the cursed town of Knockemstiff, Ohio, is described as a "finely woven 'mid-western' gothic tale involving a nefarious cast of characters: a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt in a story that is told across two decades.

The film's cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, and Gabriel Ebert, the streaming giant announced in a press release.

The official logline read: "Out of desperation to save his dying wife, turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets protagonist Arvin, Willard's son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action.

Production is set to start next month in

and are producing through their Nine Stories banner along with and Max Born. and are executive producing.

