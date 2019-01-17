James McAvoy not sure about X-Men amalgamation into Marvel Cinematic Universe

has doubts as to how the X-Men characters will be incorporated in the after the merger between and is complete.

In an interview with Entertainment, the 39-year-old expressed concerns over how "the X-Men could go into the Marvel universe".

"I think what's different about the Avengers universe anyway is you've only got a couple of superheroes in the world. There's a good amount, but there's like a couple of football teams' worth, you know what I mean?



"Whereas in the X-Men world you're potentially saying there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of (superheroes) and the social implication of that is different," McAvoy said.

He also talked about the conundrum of portraying the superheroes to the real world. While in the X-Men universe, the superheroes have to conceal their identities, they are revered figures in the

"In the X-Men world, (superheroes) are ghetto-ised. They're ostracised and they're feared. Whereas in the Avengers world, they're honoured a bit more... and seen as heroes. We're seen almost like immigrants that people are scared of in the world of mutants and humans. How do you resolve that?" he asked.

The is currently promoting M Night Shymalan's "Glass", the third part of the director's Eastrail 177 Trilogy after "Unbreakable" (2000) and "Split" (2016).

The film, which also features and Samuel L Jackson, will hit the theatres on January 18 in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)