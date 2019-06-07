Crude oil futures up 3.88 pc on global cues

rose 3.88 per cent to Rs 3,721 per barrel Friday as speculators raised their bets on hardening of overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for June delivery traded higher by Rs 139, or 3.88 per cent, at Rs 3,721 per barrel in 20,580 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants on a strong overseas trend, coupled with good domestic demand, kept crude prices higher at futures trade here.

Globally, the US benchmark Intermediate crude strengthened 1.54 per cent to USD 53.40 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 1.51 per cent to USD 62.60 per barrel.

