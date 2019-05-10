JUST IN
CSK beat DC by six wickets to enter 8th IPL final

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the Qualifier 2 to enter the final and stay on course of defending their Indian Premier League title, here Friday.

Delhi Capitals: 147 for nine in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 38; Dwayne Bravo 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/23, Deepak Chahar 2/28, Harbhajan Singh 2/31).

Chennai Super Kings: 151 for four in 19 overs (Faf du Plessis 50, Shane Watson 50; Trent Boult 1/20).

