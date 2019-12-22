CSS Corp to expand facilities in India, add 1,000 positions over one year

Tech firm is looking at expanding its facilities in India, adding about 1,000 positions over the next year.

The company, which offers analytics, and cloud consulting services, currently has about 4,500 people in India across offices in Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

"We have seen a strong growth in our business, we have grown 25 per cent from a year back. We are looking at further strengthening our position here and expect to add about 1,000 people over the next one year," CEO Manish Tandon told PTI.

In Noida, has about 100 people, which is expected to be doubled. Other centres like Hyderabad and Bengaluru would also see hiring taking place.

Globally, the company has about 7,000 people. It has centres in the US (Utah, Dallas, Milpitas and New Jersey), Poland, Mauritius, Costa Rica, China and the Philippines. Tandon said he expects the strong pace of growth to continue for the company.

"We expect to continue this growth momentum. There is a huge demand for and analytics solutions across sectors... Our digital-focused strategy and innovative network solutions have helped us to offer flexible and value-based services to our clientele, and fast-track their network transformation journeys," he pointed out.