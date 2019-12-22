NH-48 restrictions: Vistara to accommodate its affected passengers for free

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As the Delhi Police put restrictions on traffic movement on NH-48 between 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday, Vistara airline announced that it will accommodate its affected passengers on next available flights without any charge.

"Following the advisory issued by Delhi Police about traffic restrictions on NH-48 until 1400 hours today, Vistara will accommodate affected passengers booked on flights departing and arriving into Delhi up to 1600 hours, on the next available Vistara flights to their destination without any change fees (subject to seat availability)," the airline said in a statement.

"Furthermore, due to the ongoing situation in Lucknow, Vistara also announces free change to bookings and cancellation without any penalty for those booked to travel to and from Lucknow. Fare difference, if any, will be applicable," it added.
First Published: Sun, December 22 2019. 14:35 IST

