Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post on Pulwama attack

A Kashmiri youth was booked here Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a in the wake of the terror assault that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, police said.

Following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered here Friday against under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on

The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his FB page, police said.

During the investigation, it came to light that he had studied at a college here and worked at an event management firm, but had gone back to his home state.

The case was registered here as he had mentioned in his profile that he resided in Bengaluru, police said.

Following the complaint, deleted his account.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

