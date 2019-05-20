Curfew relaxed in violence-hit Bhaderwah town

was relaxed in the entire town for the first time on Monday since its imposition last week following the killing of a person in a firing incident and subsequent violence, officials said.

Tehsildar Zeeshan Tahir said was relaxed at 10.30 am initially for one-and-a-half hour and subsequently extended for two more hours after the first relaxation period passed off peacefully.

He said the situation is being monitored minutely and the relaxation is likely to be further extended after carrying out another review of the situation.

On Sunday, authorities had relaxed in a phased manner for one hour each in different areas of the town during which local residents thronged markets to buy essential commodities.

Soon after the relaxation was announced this morning, shops and business establishments opened and public and private transport resumed, giving semblance of normalcy.

Long queues were witnessed outside ATMs and shops dealing with essential commodities like milk and vegetables besides other daily use items, officials said.

They said police and CRPF personnel remained deployed in strength in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure as prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC are being enforced strictly to maintain law and order.

town witnessed violent protests on Thursday last following the killing of Nayeem Nalthivillage. Violence had broken out after the killing and a number of vehicles were damaged by stone-pelting protesters who also set ablaze a few vehicles.

The district administration had refuted reports that "cow vigilantism" was the reason behind the killing of Shah and said some people were trying to give a communal colour to the incident.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Sagar Doifodeon Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiryinto the killing of Shah and subsequent stone-pelting and directed Sub-divisional Magistrate, Thathri, to submit his report within seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)