100 illegal structures removed amid curfew in J-K's Bhaderwah

Over 100 illegal structures were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive here Saturday amidst a strict after a person was killed allegedly by cow vigilantes, officials said.

The drive was carried out by (BMC) in the curfew-bound areas including Seri Bazaar, Jai Road, Ganpat Bazaar, Takia Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Laxmi Narayan Chowk, Jamia Masjid locality and Pasri Bus Stand, the officials said.

remained clamped in of district for the third day on Saturday following violent protests by members of a community against killing of the person.

"We removed more than 100 illegal temporary structures, as these were not only nuisance for the common public but also creating and order problem day in and out," BMC, told

He said the action was taken in the larger public interest as encroachers have narrowed down the roads by raising illegal structures like temporary sheds, iron grills, boards, benches and tables.

Tehsildar, Zeshan Tahir said the encroachment was the main reason for the massive traffic snarls in the town.

"Notices were also issued to owners of various other shops," he said adding the drive will continue in future as well.

At a citizen grievance meeting recently, the District Development Commissioner, Doda, Sagar Dattaray Doifode had assured strict action against the violators and encroachments in the town.

