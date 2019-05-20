JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

DMRC appeals GOT fans to not spoil finale, requests to use earphones on-board Metro

Virtually energy-free superfast computing developed
Business Standard

Gold futures fall 1.21 pc on weak domestic cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold prices dipped 1.21 per cent to Rs 31,407 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators reduced exposure amid weak domestic cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts eased by Rs 384, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 31,407 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,567 lots.

In the domestic markets, a strong rupee against the US dollar dented the safe-haven sentiments of the precious metal, say reports.

Gold prices were trading marginally up by 0.01 per cent to USD 1,275.80 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements