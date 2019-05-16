Violence in communally-sensitive Bhaderwah valley in J-K, Curfew clamped

Curfew was clamped in communally-sensitive valley in on Thursday after members of a community attacked a police station and damaged in protest against killing of a person who, they alleged, was targeted as he was involved in cattle trade.

The district administration, however, ruled out cow vigilantism as the reason behind the murder and said that some people were trying to give communal colour to the incident to flare up the situation.

The authorities have blocked in the district.

"One person with the name of Nayeem was coming from Chatergala side during midnight. When he reached near Nalthi area, he was killed and another person with him suffered splinter injuries (in a firing incident)," IGP Jammu Zone, M K told PTI.

He said that two suspects, who allegedly opened fire, have been arrested and five others have been detained.

The body was sent for post mortem, he said adding the reason behind the firing incident in the area was being investigated.

The killing triggered protests as a large number people belonging to a community, including the kin of the deceased, pelted stone on police station. They damaged and set afire a three-wheeler, officials said.

The protesters also pelted stones on premises belonging to another community, forcing police to cane charge and use teargas shells to disperse the mobs.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that he was victim of cow vigilantism and was targeted as he was involved in cattle trade.

Residents of Nalthi village told the police that two to three persons were found moving under suspicious circumstances at around 2 am in the area which led to the firing.

of Sagar Doifode, said, "There is no cow vigilantism involved in this incident. It is not such an incident. Some people are deliberately giving it a communal colour."



He said that police are investigating the case and asked the people not to spread rumours.

"The situation is tense but under control. Curfew has been imposed in the town," the IGP said.

Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, of Anjuman- Bhaderwah, has given a call for a shutdown and accused the saffron outfits of being behind the incident.

Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SDS), Jammu condemned the violent protests and alleged the community which is in minority in the area was being targeted.

"We suspect this is a well planned and coordinated action of anti-social and anti-national elements to disturb the peaceful situation in area," a of said.

Senior officials of administration, police and the were camping at Bhaderwah to assess the situation.

Authorities have appealed to the people to remain calm and assured them that all the culprits will be brought to book.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)