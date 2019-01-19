Rs 202 cr development funds for districts in Malwa region

Saturday committed a fund of Rs 202.35 crore for development of state's region comprising of eight districts.

The eight districts which constitute region in the state are Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Mansa, Sangrur and Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The Saturday asked the region's MLAs to submit detailed proposals of development works to be executed under Smart Village Campaign (SVP) and Urban Environment Improvement Plan (UEIP) in their respective constituencies, an official release said.

He asked the MLAs to submit their proposals to deputy commissioners of their areas latest by January 31 to ensure timely completion of developmental projects, the release added.

gave the direction to legislators after a marathon meeting with them.

He said all MLAs of the assembly segments falling within the eight districts would be given a fund of Rs 5 crore each in two installments for development of rural areas.

The first installment of the fund would be given to them at the start of the development work and the remaining after its completion, subject to the condition of submission of utilization certificate, he added.

Another sum of Rs 300 crore would be spent on the developmental works to be undertaken in urban areas under UEIP.

emphasised upon the need to prepare block development plan to ensure holistic development of the state in a result-oriented and time-bound manner.

He said these plans would help MLAsget their developmental works approved and ensure utilisation of funds in a systematic manner.

The also told legislators that the entire backlog of social security pensions have been cleared till January 2019 and a sum of Rs 155 crore on this count was being released for 19.5 lakh pensioners every month.

He also asked the to review the status of the ongoing urban development works with the (Local Government) and (Finance) to ensure their early completion.

Taking part in the deliberations, suggested forming a Corporate Social Responsibility board to manage the fund contributed by industry and to spend it to strengthen the infrastructure across the state in a meaningful manner.

He also urged the chief minister to sanction a medical college in the region of the state.

Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy urged Amarinder Singh for immediate construction of a bridge for better connectivity in his constituency.

He also sought upgradation of and construction of a sports stadium in his constituency and urged the chief minister to explore feasibility of MNCs directly procuring potatoes from local farmers.

Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman requested the chief minister to provide for building a senior secondary school and a sub divisional office in his constituency, besides upgrading Dirba grain market.

Balluana MLA Nathu Ram thanked the chief minister for sanctioning funds for electrification works in his constituency and requested him to provide it a sub tehsil status.

