Dachser India receives IATA CEIV Pharma certification

/ -- The International Airport Transport Association (IATA) recently awarded the Mumbai and Hyderabad branches of Dachser India with the prestigious CEIV Pharma certification, recognizing the company for its excellence in transporting Life Science and Healthcare (LSH) products.

The certification is a significant achievement for the logistics service provider given that only very few companies are currently accredited in India. In fact, the Dachser Hyderabad branch is only the second logistics firm in the area to receive the recognition; while its Mumbai branch is only among a few in the region.

Huned Gandhi, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Indian Subcontinent of Dachser. The Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification is a globally recognized certificate that acknowledges companies who excel in transporting Life Science and Healthcare (LSH) products. It is a quality mark and an industry standard that recognizes the logistics service provider as being able to safely, security and efficiently handle pharmaceutical shipments through the supply chain to assure product integrity and compliance with national and international guidelines.

"Obtaining the CEIV Pharma certification is an important milestone for Dachser India. It emphasizes our continued focus for providing highly reliable logistic services to our valued customers in the LSH segment," said Huned Gandhi, Managing Director, Air & Sea Logistics for the Indian Subcontinent.

"Quality and efficiency have always been the cornerstones for our success and our teams are extremely proud to receive this accreditation from IATA," Gandhi added.

Indeed, transporting LSH products is not an easy business. It is a discipline of extreme challenges during the product handling process, which demands precision, consistency and composite monitoring to the environment to guarantee the conditions necessary to ship the temperature-and-time-sensitive products.

IATA, therefore, created the globally consistent certification to help stakeholders achieve a high standard of product handling process across the entire supply chain.

"Congratulations to Dachser India on their CEIV Pharma certification. The time and temperature sensitive nature of pharmaceutical products means the highest standards are needed make sure product integrity is maintained for such shipments. With India being a major supplier of pharmaceutical products, Dachser India's CEIV Pharma certification will give pharmaceutical companies confidence and assurance that their cold-chain logistics requirements are being met," said Vinoop Goel, IATA's Regional Director for Airports and External Relations, Asia-Pacific.

With many years' experience in handling Life Science and Healthcare products, Dachser India is a cornerstone of Dachser's corporate air freight strategy. Building on this experience, Dachser India initiated the complex process of applying for the CEIV Pharma certification, which included a detailed and rigorous auditing process to ensure all facilities, equipment, operations and staff are compliant with industry requirements. The standards apply to handling, training, deviation management and efficiency of processes, ensuring the highest service and quality standards.

"By way of CEIV certification at our Mumbai and Hyderabad branches, Dachser India has made a big step forward to further enhance its operational and technical competencies in serving our LSH customers," concluded Zarksis Munshi, Head of Air Freight, Air & Sea Logistics India Subcontinent.

About Dachser



Thanks to some 30,609 employees at 399 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated revenue of 5.6 billion Euros (net, consolidated) in 2018. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.7 million shipments weighing 41.3 million metric tons. Dachser is currently represented in 44 countries.

In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,817 people in 49 offices in eleven countries. The Regional Head Office Asia Pacific is located in Hong Kong. Please visit www.dachser.co.in for more information.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)