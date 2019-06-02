Daughter of Monaco's Princess Caroline weds 'Little Prince' producer

The daughter of of has married a French with whom she had a son last October, according to the principality's royal page.

Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, wed on Saturday in a ceremony at the Palace of Monaco, according to details and photos posted on the palace's account.

It was followed by a reception at the opulent in nearby Roquebrune, France, formerly one of the homes of

The Saint Laurent fashion house later said that Charlotte wore a silver guipure lace robe with large embroidered bows designed by Anthony Vaccarello, and satin sandals.

Another photo on showed her in a flowing white evening gown, her hair done in a 1950s style that would not have looked out of place on her grandmother, the former Hollywood star

Rassam, 37, is the daughter of French and Jean-Pierre Rassam, also a film producer, who died in 1985.

The younger Rassam co-produced the animated version of "The Little Prince," based on the beloved children's book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

The 2015 film garnered huge audiences worldwide, becoming one of the biggest-grossing animated French films ever.

Casiraghi had a first child in 2013 with the French

She is the granddaughter of the late and Grace, whose fairytale 1956 wedding helped catapult from a sleepy Riviera town to a watering hole for the world's rich and famous.

Her uncle, Albert II, is the current monarch, and her mother is second in line to the throne.

Charlotte is Caroline's daughter from her second marriage to Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian industrial heir killed in a speed-boat racing accident in 1990.

She is not a like her mother but has inherited her glamorous looks and sense of style, which earned her a role as a face of Gucci's riding collection.

