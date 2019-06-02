Daughter of Monaco's Princess Caroline weds 'Little Prince' producer

-
The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco has married a French film producer with whom she had a son last October, according to the principality's royal Facebook page.
Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, wed Dimitri Rassam on Saturday in a ceremony at the Palace of Monaco, according to details and photos posted on the palace's account.
It was followed by a reception at the opulent villa of La Vigie in nearby Roquebrune, France, formerly one of the homes of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
The Saint Laurent fashion house later said that Charlotte wore a silver guipure lace robe with large embroidered bows designed by Anthony Vaccarello, and satin sandals.
Another photo on Facebook showed her in a flowing white evening gown, her hair done in a 1950s style that would not have looked out of place on her grandmother, the former Hollywood star Grace Kelly.
Rassam, 37, is the daughter of French actress Carole Bouquet and Jean-Pierre Rassam, also a film producer, who died in 1985.
The younger Rassam co-produced the animated version of "The Little Prince," based on the beloved children's book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.
The 2015 film garnered huge audiences worldwide, becoming one of the biggest-grossing animated French films ever.
Casiraghi had a first child in 2013 with the French comedian and actor Gad Elmalah.
She is the granddaughter of the late Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, whose fairytale 1956 wedding helped catapult Monaco from a sleepy Riviera town to a watering hole for the world's rich and famous.
Her uncle, Albert II, is the current Monaco monarch, and her mother Caroline is second in line to the throne.
Charlotte is Caroline's daughter from her second marriage to Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian industrial heir killed in a speed-boat racing accident in 1990.
She is not a princess like her mother but has inherited her glamorous looks and sense of style, which earned her a role as a face of Gucci's riding collection.
